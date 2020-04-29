US Air Force, Navy Elite Aircraft Fly Over New York to Boost Morale in Face of Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Twelve combat aircraft of the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels, the elite aerial acrobatics teams of the US Air Force and the US Navy flew, over Manhattan, Long Island and northeastern New Jersey for more than half an hour on Tuesday to boost morale in the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Six F-15 Eagles from the Air Force Thunderbirds and six F/A-18 Hornets from the Navy's Blue Angels conducted the fly by with both groups flying in perfect close formations.

Visibility was perfect with both formations flying under blue skies as they made repeated passes over the island of Manhattan, which like the rest of New York City remains virtually completely shut down because of the still raging pandemic.

New York City remains the epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic both in the United States and around the world: So far 17,500 people have died of the disease out of a total of 56,000 throughout the country. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said random tests indicated that nearly a quarter of the city's population of 8.3 million people had been infected with the virus.