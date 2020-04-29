UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Force, Navy Elite Aircraft Fly Over New York To Boost Morale In Face Of Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:01 AM

US Air Force, Navy Elite Aircraft Fly Over New York to Boost Morale in Face of Pandemic

Twelve combat aircraft of the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels, the elite aerial acrobatics teams of the US Air Force and the US Navy flew, over Manhattan, Long Island and northeastern New Jersey for more than half an hour on Tuesday to boost morale in the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Twelve combat aircraft of the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels, the elite aerial acrobatics teams of the US Air Force and the US Navy flew, over Manhattan, Long Island and northeastern New Jersey for more than half an hour on Tuesday to boost morale in the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Six F-15 Eagles from the Air Force Thunderbirds and six F/A-18 Hornets from the Navy's Blue Angels conducted the fly by with both groups flying in perfect close formations.

Visibility was perfect with both formations flying under blue skies as they made repeated passes over the island of Manhattan, which like the rest of New York City remains virtually completely shut down because of the still raging pandemic.

New York City remains the epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic both in the United States and around the world: So far 17,500 people have died of the disease out of a total of 56,000 throughout the country. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said random tests indicated that nearly a quarter of the city's population of 8.3 million people had been infected with the virus.

Related Topics

World Governor Died York Manhattan New York United States From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation announces world&#039;s ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi healthcare system&#039;s value-added hit ..

51 minutes ago

Turkey's Toll of COVID-19 Cases Rises by 2,392 in ..

1 minute ago

UN Urges Lebanese Security Forces to Protect Prote ..

1 minute ago

Trump Refuses to Comment Whether Kim Jong Un Still ..

1 minute ago

Poles should boycott 'risky' vote during pandemic: ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.