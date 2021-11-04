US Air Force Nears 97% COVID-19 Vaccination Rate at Deadline for Active Duty Members

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The vaccination rate for US airmen and Space Force guardians neared 97 percent with the arrival of this week's deadline for active duty forces to be inoculated against the novel coronavirus, the Air Force said on Wednesday.

"Yesterday marked the Department of the Air Force's deadline for active duty component Airmen and Guardians to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As of publication, nearly 97% of Airmen and Guardians on active duty have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," the Air Force said in a press release.

The mandate announced in August prompted Military Treatment Facilities to scale up efforts to meet the November 2 deadline for an initial dose of a two-jab vaccine, often with procedures able to administer thousands of shots a day, the release said.

As of Wednesday, the Air Force reported that 8,486 active duty airmen and guardians had yet to receive a vaccine, including 4,933 who had applied for a religious exemption.