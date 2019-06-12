UrduPoint.com
US Air Force Needs Up To 4 Years To Fix Defective Tankers Delivered By Boeing - Report

Boeing aerial refueling tankers now being delivered to the US Air Force three years behind schedule have so many defects that an additional three to four years will be needed to develop fixes and several additional years to install them, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) Boeing aerial refueling tankers now being delivered to the US Air Force three years behind schedule have so many defects that an additional three to four years will be needed to develop fixes and several additional years to install them, the General Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Wednesday.

"The Air Force and Boeing will incur costs to fix the deficiencies, with the Air Force's portion estimated to be more than $300 million," the report said. "The Air Force is withholding 20 percent payment on each aircraft until Boeing fixes the deficiencies and non-compliances."

The Air Force accepted the first KC-46 in January 2019, but Boeing remains nearly three years behind schedule, the report said.

Boeing now plans to deliver the first 18 aircraft by June 2020, the report noted.

GAO explained in the report that program officials estimate it will take three to four years to develop fixes for the deficiencies and a few more years to retrofit up to 106 aircraft.

Deficiencies cited in the report affect operators' ability to guide the fuel delivery boom into position, and the boom itself, according to the report.

The GAO said other US weapons programs could benefit from the fixes provided lessons learned are applied to future defense contracts.

