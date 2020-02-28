UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Force Orders 12 Upgraded Combat Rescue Helicopters - Lockheed Martin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Air Force Orders 12 Upgraded Combat Rescue Helicopters - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) A US Air Force contract valued at more than $500 million calls for the production of 12 Sikorsky HH-60W helicopters - an upgraded combat rescue vehicle that is designed to perform critical search and rescue operations, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Thursday.

"The award follows a string of significant program milestones in 2019, including first flight, a Milestone C decision by the Air Force, and award of the first Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract for ten aircraft," the release said. "The HH-60W is an all-new helicopter based on the proven UH-60M Black Hawk and customized for the US Air Force's rescue mission.

"

The aircraft boasts a new fuel system that nearly doubles the capacity of the main fuel tank on a UH-60M Black Hawk, giving the Air Force crew extended range and more capability to rescue the injured, the release also said.

In addition, the HH-60W features upgraded defensive systems, expanded adverse weather sensors and enhanced cybersecurity protections, the release added.

The second Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract award by the US Air Force, known as Lot 2, is valued at over $500 million, according to the release.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Vehicle Tank 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

1 minute ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

46 minutes ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

46 minutes ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

46 minutes ago

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

53 minutes ago

German Top Diplomat Urges UNSC to Enhance Efforts ..

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.