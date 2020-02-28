US Air Force Orders 12 Upgraded Combat Rescue Helicopters - Lockheed Martin

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) A US Air Force contract valued at more than $500 million calls for the production of 12 Sikorsky HH-60W helicopters - an upgraded combat rescue vehicle that is designed to perform critical search and rescue operations, Lockheed Martin said in a press release on Thursday.

"The award follows a string of significant program milestones in 2019, including first flight, a Milestone C decision by the Air Force, and award of the first Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract for ten aircraft," the release said. "The HH-60W is an all-new helicopter based on the proven UH-60M Black Hawk and customized for the US Air Force's rescue mission.

"

The aircraft boasts a new fuel system that nearly doubles the capacity of the main fuel tank on a UH-60M Black Hawk, giving the Air Force crew extended range and more capability to rescue the injured, the release also said.

In addition, the HH-60W features upgraded defensive systems, expanded adverse weather sensors and enhanced cybersecurity protections, the release added.

The second Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) contract award by the US Air Force, known as Lot 2, is valued at over $500 million, according to the release.