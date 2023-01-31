US Air Force Orders 15 Additional KC-46 Air Refueling Tankers For $3.2Bln - Boeing

UrduPoint.com

January 31, 2023

$WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Boeing has won a $2.3 billion order from the US Air Force to build 15 more KC-46 air refueling tankers, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

"The US Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for the ninth production lot of 15 KC-46A Pegasus tanker aircraft, expanding its fleet of the world's most advanced multi-mission aerial refueler," the release said on Monday.

So far, 128 KC-46A Pegasus are on contract with the US Air Force, with 68 delivered and operational worldwide, the company said.

"The KC-46A Pegasus delivers crucial fuel and data for the fleet, as well as cargo, personnel and aeromedical transportation for joint force rapid mobility, global reach and agile combat employment," the release said.

In 2022, the US Air Force Air Mobility Command approved the KC-46A for global operations including combat deployment, the release added.

During 2022, KC-46A aircraft operating in a series of Air Force global employment exercises in the European theater, Indo-Pacific region and the middle East performed at a greater than 95% mission capable rate, according to the release.

