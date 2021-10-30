US Air Force Orders 29 More Engines for F-15EX Fighter Jet Fleet - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The US Air Force has ordered 29 General Electric F110-GE-129 engines for its fleet of new F-15EX combat aircraft, the Defense Department announced.

"General Electric Co., GE Edison Works, Cincinnati, Ohio, has been awarded a $1,579,662,187 firm-fixed-price contract including all options for the F-15EX Lots 2+ propulsion system procurement," the Defense Department said in a release on Friday. "This contract provides for 29 F110-GE-129 engines (installs and spares) for the F-15EX fleet."

The contract also provides seven option lots for a most probable quantity of 329 total engines if all options are exercised, the release said.

Work on the program will be performed in Cincinnati in the US state of Ohio and in San Antonio, Texas and is expected to be completed over the next decade by June 30, 2031, the release added.

In July 2020, the US Air Force and Boeing signed a $1.2 billion contract to build the first eight jets capable of carrying more weapons than any other fighter in its class and launching hypersonic weapons weighing up to 7,000 Pounds.