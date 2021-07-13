US Air Force Orders $530Mln R&D Services for Nuclear Strategic Missile Programs - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Johns Hopkins University has won a $530 million US Air Force contract for research and development services in support of the US strategic nuclear program and its two ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile systems, the Defense Department announced.

"Johns Hopkins University [of] Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a $530 million ... contract for research and development services in support of the nuclear enterprise," the Defense Department said in a press release on Monday.

Johns Hopkins University has also been awarded the first task order for research and development services for $23,717,889 to support the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent weapon system, the release said.

"These contracts provide research and development services in support of the two intercontinental ballistic missile systems. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, with support being available until July 15, 2031," the release added.

The contract will be supervised by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Hill Air Force Base in the US state of Utah, according to the release.