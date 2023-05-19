UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Orders Additional $750Mln Worth Air-to Surface B-2 Missiles - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The US Air Force has ordered more than three quarters of a billion Dollars worth of more Air-to-Surface B-2 missiles from Lockheed Martin, the Department of Defense announced.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation Missile and Fire Control (of) Orlando, Florida was awarded a $750,552,869 ...

contract for Lot 21 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile B-2 missiles," the Department of Defense said in a press release said on Thursday.

The order also included containers, tooling and test equipment and spares, the release said.

Work on the contract will be carried out at Lockheed Martin's facilities in Orlando, Florida and Troy, Alabama over the next four and a quarter years and is expected to be completed by August 18, 2027, the release added.

