UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Orders AMRAAM Missiles From Raytheon Worth $972Mln - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 04:20 AM

US Air Force Orders AMRAAM Missiles From Raytheon Worth $972Mln - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Raytheon Missiles and Defense has won a more than $972 million US Air Force contract to make more Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM), the Defense Department said.

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense is awarded a $972 million contract for upgraded AMRAAM missiles," the Defense Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The deal is the first AMRAAM contract to produce an entire lot of AIM-120D3 and AIM-120C8 missiles developed under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh (F3R) format, which updates both the missile's hardware and software, the release said.

"This contract underscores the importance of AMRAAM in the warfighters' arsenal," Raytheon Missiles & Defense Air Power President Paul Ferraro said in the release. "These missiles, developed under the Form, Fit, Function Refresh have the most advanced hardware and software needed to compete with peer adversaries,"

In addition to providing missiles to both, the US Air Force and the US Navy, under the contract, Raytheon will also supply AMRAAM missiles to 19 countries, extending the production line for both the US and allied partners, the release said.

Under the F3R program, engineers used model-based systems engineering initiatives and other digital technologies to upgrade multiple circuit cards and other hardware in the guidance section of the missile and to re-host legacy software in the AIM-120D3 and AIM-120C8 AMRAAM missiles, the release added.

These variants combine System Improvement Program F3 software updates with F3R hardware, providing tremendous capability against advanced threats, according to the release.

Related Topics

Arsenal Million

Recent Stories

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan' ..

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan's London High Commission

4 hours ago
 White House Says US Committed to One China Policy ..

White House Says US Committed to One China Policy After Taiwan Shoots at Chinese ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye ..

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye on 100th Victory Day anniversa ..

4 hours ago
 White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, ..

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

4 hours ago
 Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half ..

Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half of 2022 - Statistics Office

4 hours ago
 US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of ..

US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of Drones - White House

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.