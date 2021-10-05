UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Orders Prototype Next-Gen Signals Intelligence Sensor - Northrop Grumman

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 08:39 PM

US Air Force Orders Prototype Next-Gen Signals Intelligence Sensor - Northrop Grumman

Defense manufacturing giant Northrop Grumman has won a US Air Force contract to design a prototype, next-generation signals intelligence sensor, the company announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Defense manufacturing giant Northrop Grumman has won a US Air Force contract to design a prototype, next-generation signals intelligence sensor, the company announced on Tuesday

"The US Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a contract to complete the design of a next-generation signals intelligence (SIGINT) sensor for high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms," the company said in a news release.

Under the Air Force's Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST) program, Northrop Grumman will deliver a design of a prototype sensor including airborne and ground components, the release explained.

"Leveraging our SAGE technology and 45 years of SIGINT mission expertise, our platform agnostic GHOST sensor is a next-generation intelligence data collection and exploitation system," Northrop Grumman Vice President and General Manager Ben Davies said in the release.

The new sensor will incorporate innovative, open standards-based hardware and software architecture that can be scaled and configured to fly on multiple types of manned and unmanned Air Force aircraft, the company said.

Related Topics

Technology Company

Recent Stories

NAB Ordinance to be tabled to PM on Wednesday

NAB Ordinance to be tabled to PM on Wednesday

16 seconds ago
 Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to preserve empty n ..

Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to preserve empty niches of two giant Bamiyan Bud ..

18 seconds ago
 Pandora Papers: Plunderers to face accountability; ..

Pandora Papers: Plunderers to face accountability; says Nadeem Qureshi

20 seconds ago
 Plan to make Kahuta & Kotli Sattian tourist destin ..

Plan to make Kahuta & Kotli Sattian tourist destinations discussed

11 minutes ago
 Minister expresses annoyance over slow pace of wor ..

Minister expresses annoyance over slow pace of work on development schemes

11 minutes ago
 Private Boat Sinks in White Sea Off Russia's Coast ..

Private Boat Sinks in White Sea Off Russia's Coast, One Reported Dead - Authorit ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.