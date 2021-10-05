US Air Force Orders Prototype Next-Gen Signals Intelligence Sensor - Northrop Grumman

Defense manufacturing giant Northrop Grumman has won a US Air Force contract to design a prototype, next-generation signals intelligence sensor, the company announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Defense manufacturing giant Northrop Grumman has won a US Air Force contract to design a prototype, next-generation signals intelligence sensor, the company announced on Tuesday

"The US Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a contract to complete the design of a next-generation signals intelligence (SIGINT) sensor for high-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platforms," the company said in a news release.

Under the Air Force's Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology (GHOST) program, Northrop Grumman will deliver a design of a prototype sensor including airborne and ground components, the release explained.

"Leveraging our SAGE technology and 45 years of SIGINT mission expertise, our platform agnostic GHOST sensor is a next-generation intelligence data collection and exploitation system," Northrop Grumman Vice President and General Manager Ben Davies said in the release.

The new sensor will incorporate innovative, open standards-based hardware and software architecture that can be scaled and configured to fly on multiple types of manned and unmanned Air Force aircraft, the company said.