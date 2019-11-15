UrduPoint.com
US Air Force Orders Trial System To Shield F-16 Jets Against Electronic Threats - Northrop

Fri 15th November 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The US Air Force has ordered a new electronic warfare prototype system and early warning radar to be tested for its F-16 Fighting Falcon combat jet fleet, Northrop Grumman said in a press release on Thursday.

"US Air Force has selected Northrop Grumman, via the SOSSEC Consortium, to demonstrate prototype systems to protect the F-16 fleet against radio frequency threats," the release said.

Northrop Grumman explained the goal of the prototype project is to provide spherical radar warning, threat identification and countermeasure capabilities to protect aircrews from modern electromagnetic spectrum threats.

"Providing advanced electronic warfare capabilities to the F-16 community is critically important to the future survivability of the platform, especially as the electromagnetic spectrum becomes increasingly contested," Northrop Grumman Vice President Brent Toland said.

The prototype project will demonstrate an internally mounted electronic warfare suite and digital radar warning receiver for the F-16 fighter aircraft, the release said.

