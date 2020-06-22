UrduPoint.com
US Air Force Pays $22.1Mln To Equip Combat Units With New M18 Handguns

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:11 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) US Airmen who are required to carry firearms will be issued lighter and less expensive handguns to replace standard M9 pistols that have been in service for more than 30 years, the Air Force said in a press release on Monday.

"The Air Force bought the M9s back in the 1980s, and the design has not really changed since then," Small Arms Program Senior Logistics Manager Merrill Adkison said in the release. "M9s are larger, heavier, all-metal pistols; whereas M18s are lighter polymer pistols with a more consistent trigger pull and adjustable grips for large and small hands."

The Air Force purchased 125,000 M18s from Sig Sauer for $22.1 million, and is making them available to Air Force organizations that have a handgun requirement, the release said.

The Air Force office anticipates that M18 delivery will be complete by August, the release added.

