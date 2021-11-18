UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Pays 9 Defense Contractors $2.4Bln To Streamline Development - Pentagon

US Air Force Pays 9 Defense Contractors $2.4Bln to Streamline Development - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Nine major defense contractors have won US Air Force modification contracts worth nearly a combined $2.4 billion to help the Department of the Air Force streamline prototype development, production and sustainment into a single effort, the Defense Department said.

"BAE Systems (of) New Jersey; Boeing (of) California; Booz Allen Hamilton (of) Virginia; Cubic Defense Applications (of) California; L3 Technologies (of) Utah; Lockheed Martin (of) Pennsylvania; Northrop Grumman Systems (of) California; Raytheon (of) Massachusetts and Rockwell Collins (of) Iowa were awarded a combined $2.399 billion modification (contract)," the Defense Department said in a release on Wednesday.

The new contract modification will allow the Department of the Air Force to streamline prototype development, production and sustainment into a single effort to be competed for under fair opportunity procedures, the release said.

"Work (on the project) will be performed in Wayne, New Jersey; Huntington Beach, California; McLean, Virginia; San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, dependent on the winner of each fair opportunity competition," the release added.

Work on the project is scheduled to last more than six years and is expected to be completed by January 9, 2028, according to the release.

