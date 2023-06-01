US Air Force Pilots Violate Deconfliction Protocols in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) US Air Force pilots violate deconfliction protocols in Syria, activating weapons systems when approaching the aircraft of the Russian air forces, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Wednesday.

"Gross violations of the deconfliction protocols and the bilateral memorandum on air safety in Syria by the US-led 'international coalition' continue. As before, the activation of weapons systems by the pilots of the US Air Force is registered when they approach the aircraft of Russian air forces performing scheduled flights in eastern Syria," Gurinov told a briefing.