US Air Force Probes Reports of Soldiers Revealing Data on Nuclear Arms in Europe- Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The US Air Force probes reports that its servicemen may have disclosed locations of bases with nuclear weapons in Europe through an application they used to memorize security protocols, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Department of the Air Force is investigating the suitability of information shared via study flashcards...

All US weapons are safe and secure," Kirby said during a briefing.

Kirby added that it is a Defense Department policy "to neither confirm nor deny the presence or absence of nuclear weapons at any specific location."

Last week, the Bellingcat investigative website reported that US soldiers tasked with guarding nuclear weapons in Europe used publicly visible flashcards applications and inadvertently revealed a multitude of sensitive security protocols about American nuclear weapons and the bases where they are stored.