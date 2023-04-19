UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Says Alleged Leaker's Unit's Intelligence Mission Temporarily Reassigned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 05:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The US Air Force temporarily reassigned the intelligence mission of the unit the accused Pentagon leaker Airman Jack Teixeira belonged to amid an inspector general probe, Air Force spokesperson Ann Stefanek said in a statement to Sputnik.

"The 102nd Intelligence Wing is not currently performing its assigned intelligence mission.

The mission has been temporarily reassigned to other organizations within the Air Force," Stefanek said on Tuesday.

Stefanek added that Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall directed the Air Force Inspector General to investigate overall compliance with policy, procedures, and standards, including the unit environment and compliance at the 102nd Intelligence Wing related to the release of national security information.

