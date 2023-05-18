US Air Force Says Intends to Award Contract for Sixth-Gen Fighter Jet in 2024

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US Air Force intends to award a contract for its sixth-generation fighter jet in 2024, following an initial solicitation to industry, the Air Force said on Thursday.

"The Department of the Air Force released a classified solicitation to industry for an engineering and manufacturing development contract for the Next Generation Air Dominance Platform (NGAD) with the intent to award a contract in 2024," the Air Force said in a statement.

The NGAD platform represents a generational leap in technology over the F-22, which it will replace, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said in the statement.

NGAD will include "enhanced lethality" and the ability to survive and adapt to highly contested operational environments, Kendall said, adding that the United States will lose its competitive edge if it does not progress now.

