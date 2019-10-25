UrduPoint.com
US Air Force Says Plans To Equip Partners With Light-Attack Aircraft To Fight Terrorists

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

The United States is asking defense contractors to produce a limited number of AT-6 and A-29 light attack aircraft as part of an effort to equip partner nations with air power needed to attack terrorists, the US Air Force said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The United States is asking defense contractors to produce a limited number of AT-6 and A-29 light attack aircraft as part of an effort to equip partner nations with air power needed to attack terrorists, the US Air Force said in a press release on Friday.

"Our focus is on how a light attack aircraft can help our allies and partners as they confront violent extremism and conduct operations within their borders," US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said in the release.

The aircraft will be used to develop an instructor pilot program to meet increased partner nation requests for light attack air power, the release said.

Contract awards are expected by the end of the year for the A-29 aircraft and in early 2020 for the AT-6 aircraft.

The United States has previously equipped Afghan security forces with more than a dozen light attack aircraft for a fledgling Air Force, a move that US officers have characterized as game changer in fighting the Taliban and other terrorist groups.

