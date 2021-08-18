US Air Force Says Reviewing Incident of Human Remains Found in C-17 Flying From Kabul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The US Air Force is investigating an incident of human remains being found in the wheel well of a C-17 aircraft that flew from Kabul to Qatar, Chief of Media Operations Ann Stefanek said on Tuesday.

"The Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) is reviewing all available information regarding a C-17 aircraft that departed Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug 15 and the loss of civilian lives - to include video documentation and the source of social media posts," Stefanek said. "In addition to online videos and press reports of people falling from the aircraft on departure, human remains were discovered in the wheel well of the C-17 after it landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar."