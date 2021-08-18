UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Says Reviewing Incident Of Human Remains Found In C-17 Flying From Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 01:00 AM

US Air Force Says Reviewing Incident of Human Remains Found in C-17 Flying From Kabul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The US Air Force is investigating an incident of human remains being found in the wheel well of a C-17 aircraft that flew from Kabul to Qatar, Chief of Media Operations Ann Stefanek said on Tuesday.

"The Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) is reviewing all available information regarding a C-17 aircraft that departed Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug 15 and the loss of civilian lives - to include video documentation and the source of social media posts," Stefanek said. "In addition to online videos and press reports of people falling from the aircraft on departure, human remains were discovered in the wheel well of the C-17 after it landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar."

Related Topics

Kabul Hamid Karzai Social Media Qatar Media All From Airport

Recent Stories

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

31 minutes ago
 US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards o ..

US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay

31 minutes ago
 US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in ..

US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in Afghanistan - National Securi ..

31 minutes ago
 EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

46 minutes ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

46 minutes ago
 Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban governmen ..

Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan: Trudeau

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.