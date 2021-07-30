US Air Force Says Second ARRW Hypersonic Missile Test Fails as Rocket Motor Did Not Ignite

The second test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile failed this week after the rocket motor did not ignite, the US Air Force said in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The second test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile failed this week after the rocket motor did not ignite, the US Air Force said in a release on Friday.

"The Air Force conducted its second AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon booster flight test July 28," the release said. "While it did not meet all flight objectives, the test demonstrated several first-time events as the program continues to track toward fielding a hypersonic capability in the early 2020s."

The Air Force said the missile cleanly separated from the B-52 bomber but the rocket motor did not ignite.

Although the flight sequence failed, the Air Force pointed out that the test successfully demonstrated the missile's GPS acquisition, fin operation, and power transfer from the aircraft to the missile.

Existing hypersonic weapons are capable of flying at speeds of up to 27 times the speed of sound and are highly maneuverable while operating at varying altitudes. The United States has made the development of hypersonic missiles a priority after Russia and China developed hypersonic weapons.

The Biden administration's defense budget proposal for 2022 aims to increase funding for hypersonic weapons development by $52 million for a total of $238 million.