UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Air Force Seeks Vandenberg Base In California To Host Future ICBM Training Unit

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:30 AM

US Air Force Seeks Vandenberg Base in California to Host Future ICBM Training Unit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California has been recommended as the site where operators of the future US Gound Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) will train, the Air Force said.

"A final basing decision will be made after a required environmental impact analysis," an Air Force said in a press release on Thursday.

The GBSD is expected to replace all operational Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) missiles by 2036 in planned upgrade of US nuclear forces, the release added.

Related Topics

Nuclear SITE All

Recent Stories

Dubai Police arrest international drug lord

30 minutes ago

15th Ambassadors Forum concludes with participatio ..

2 hours ago

Presidential Camels dominate ‘Al Shahaniya&#039; ..

3 hours ago

Deputy Speaker seeks report of Hindu Journalist's ..

2 hours ago

Global Commercial Oil Inventories to Fall to 5-Yea ..

2 hours ago

French Upper House Approves National Strategy to C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.