US Air Force Seeks Vandenberg Base in California to Host Future ICBM Training Unit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Vandenberg Air Force Base in the state of California has been recommended as the site where operators of the future US Gound Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) will train, the Air Force said.

"A final basing decision will be made after a required environmental impact analysis," an Air Force said in a press release on Thursday.

The GBSD is expected to replace all operational Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) missiles by 2036 in planned upgrade of US nuclear forces, the release added.