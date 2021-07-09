US Air Force Selects 30 Companies to Compete For $950Mln JADC2 Contracts - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Thirty high tech companies will compete for US Air Force contracts totaling $950 million on open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities, the US Defense Department said.

"[The companies] have been awarded a ceiling $950 million ...contract to compete for future efforts associated with the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable JADC," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) is the Defense Department's concept to connect sensors from the US Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force into a single network, according to the Congressional Research Service.

The companies include Black Sage Technologies, Clarity Innovations, Deloitte Consulting, Frontier Technology, Global Infotek, Greystones Consulting Group, Government Research Specialists, Hughes Network Systems, Hypergiant Galactic Systems, Kymeta Corporation and Mission Solutions, the release said.

Other companies include Net Vision Consultants, NXM Labs, Oracle America, PARASANTI, PLEXSYS Interface Products, Polysentry, Rackner, Research Innovations, Rolls-Royce North American Technologies, SAAB Sensis Corporation, Scientific Systems and SLICEUP, the release added.

The remaining companies are Software AG Government Solutions, Spectral Sensor Solutions, Systems & Technology Research, UMBRA LAB, XL Scientific and Yakabod Federal Solutions, according to the release.