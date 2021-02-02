US Air Force Soldiers Deploy to Norway Ahead of Bomber Task Force Missions - EUCOM

More than 200 United States Air Force soldiers have deployed to Norway ahead of the first-ever strategic bomber exercises in the country in the coming weeks, US European Command (EUCOM) said on Tuesday

"For the first time in Norway, more than 200 US Air Force personnel from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, with an expeditionary B-1 Lancer bomber squadron, will arrive to support upcoming Bomber Task Force missions out of Orland Air Base, Norway," the release said. "The Airman will be a part of the advance team for scheduled missions in the coming weeks which will occur for a limited time."

EUCOM did not disclose the details of the planned missions, but said the training would include operating in the high north, and drills to improve interoperability with allies in the European theater.

As a precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the soldiers underwent medical screening prior to their departure from Texas, and will restrict their movements for a 10-day quarantine period after arriving in Norway, EUCOM said.

The US Air Force has stepped up its strategic bomber missions in the Arctic in recent months, as part of its broader Pentagon strategy of countering Russia and China in the region.

Russia has criticized the ongoing militarization of Norway and by NATO allies, saying such activities increase tensions in Europe and pose a threat to peace in the Arctic region.