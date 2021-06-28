US Air Force Strikes Facilities of Pro-Iranian Militants Near Syria-Iraq Border - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The US military aircraft have struck facilities of the Iranian-backed militants in the Syrian-Iraqi border region, the US Department of Defense said.

"At President Biden's direction, U.S. military forces earlier this evening conducted defensive precision airstrikes against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups in the Iraq-Syria border region. The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.

S. personnel and facilities in Iraq," the Pentagon said in a statement on late Sunday.

"Specifically, the U.S. strikes targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq, both of which lie close to the border between those countries. Several Iran-backed militia groups, including Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS), used these facilities," the statement added.