US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile - Reports

The US Air Force has successfully tested a hypersonic missile that is being developed by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, Reuters reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The US Air Force has successfully tested a hypersonic missile that is being developed by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The latest test of a hypersonic missile in June in the US state of Hawaii failed because of a malfunction during the ignition portion of the launch.

The test marked the second unsuccessful attempt to launch the missile amid growing concerns in Washington that the main US rivals, Russia and China, are ahead of the United States in the development of hypersonic weapons.

