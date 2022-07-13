US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile - Statement

The United States has successfully tested a hypersonic missile that is being developed by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, the US Air Force said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The United States has successfully tested a hypersonic missile that is being developed by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, the US Air Force said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Air Force conducted another successful hypersonic test off the Southern California coast on July 12, 2022. The Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Booster Test Flight (BTF) -3 was the twelfth flight for the program and third release demonstration. The AGM-183A weapon system reached hypersonic speeds and Primary and secondary objectives were met," the statement said.

The test completes the series of booster tests and paves the way for a fully integrated testing later in the year, Program Executive Officer Brig. Gen. Heath Collins said in the statement.

The latest test of a hypersonic missile in June in the US state of Hawaii failed because of a malfunction during the ignition portion of the launch. The test marked the second unsuccessful attempt to launch the missile amid growing concerns in Washington that the main US rivals, Russia and China, are ahead of the United States in the development of hypersonic weapons.