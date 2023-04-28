UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Temporarily Suspended Two Leaders Within Suspected Leaker's Unit - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 12:50 AM

US Air Force Temporarily Suspended Two Leaders Within Suspected Leaker's Unit - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023)   The US Air Force has temporarily suspended two leaders within the unit of the accused Pentagon leaker airman Jack Teixeira, Department of Defense spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"The Air Force has initiated an investigation as you know, the Air Force Inspector General is investigating the (102nd Intelligence) wing. My understanding is they have temporarily suspended two leaders within that unit," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, the US government told a Federal court that Teixeira should remain in pretrial detention because he may still have access to sensitive information that could benefit hostile states.

In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on the state of the Ukrainian military and the US and NATO's efforts to strengthen it.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, was arrested on April 13 and charged in Boston federal court the next day with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information and classified documents or materials, to which he pleaded not guilty. Teixeira is being held without bail pending the detention hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing NATO Social Media Boston April May Government Court

Recent Stories

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concer ..

Governor asks census commissioner to remove concerns of political parties

1 hour ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Economy Minister

1 hour ago
 Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transacti ..

Russian, Thai Businesses to Benefit From Transactions in National Currencies - O ..

1 hour ago
 Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GD ..

Spain Intends to Reduce Budget Deficit to 3% of GDP in 2024 - Spanish Economy Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

Vice Chancellor PU calls on Governor Punjab

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to W ..

Uzbekistan Actively Negotiating Its Accession to WTO - President

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.