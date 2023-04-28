WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The US Air Force has temporarily suspended two leaders within the unit of the accused Pentagon leaker airman Jack Teixeira, Department of Defense spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"The Air Force has initiated an investigation as you know, the Air Force Inspector General is investigating the (102nd Intelligence) wing. My understanding is they have temporarily suspended two leaders within that unit," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, the US government told a Federal court that Teixeira should remain in pretrial detention because he may still have access to sensitive information that could benefit hostile states.

In early April, more than 100 classified US government documents were leaked on social media, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on the state of the Ukrainian military and the US and NATO's efforts to strengthen it.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, was arrested on April 13 and charged in Boston federal court the next day with unauthorized removal and transmission of national defense information and classified documents or materials, to which he pleaded not guilty. Teixeira is being held without bail pending the detention hearing.