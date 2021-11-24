UrduPoint.com

US Air Force To Award $410Mln In Contracts In 2022 To Prepare Base For B-21 Bomber

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 09:33 PM

US Air Force to Award $410Mln in Contracts in 2022 to Prepare Base for B-21 Bomber

Upgrades at Ellsworth Air Force Base needed to host the future US B-21 bomber, will proceed with the award of contracts worth more than $400 million during the next 12 months, the Air Force said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Upgrades at Ellsworth Air Force Base needed to host the future US B-21 bomber, will proceed with the award of contracts worth more than $400 million during the next 12 months, the Air Force said on Wednesday.

"We are actively working with mission commanders on a wide scope of beddown requirements for the new weapons system, and we anticipate awarding projects worth up to $410 million at Ellsworth (AFB) in the next year," Air Force Program Manager Naomi Gabriel said in a press release.

Overall, the Air Force is projecting a $1 billion investment at Ellsworth AFB to meet warfighter demands for B-21 bomber, the release said.

In June, the Air Force chose Ellsworth in the state of South Dakota as the first operating base for the B-21, also known as the Raider.

The initial prototypes of the B-21 are expected to arrive at Ellsworth in the mid-2020s, with the US planning to incrementally replace the B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit to perform both conventional and nuclear missions alongside the B-52 Stratofortress, the release said.

The prime contractor, Northrop Grumman, describes the next generation B-21 stealth bomber as a weapon system capable of penetrating enemy air defenses and reaching targets anywhere in the world - something that 90% of the present US bomber fleet is incapable of doing.

Related Topics

World Nuclear June Billion Million Weapon

Recent Stories

There is no scenario in which hydrocarbons will no ..

There is no scenario in which hydrocarbons will not be required in future energy ..

4 minutes ago
 European rights pact incompatible with Polish cons ..

European rights pact incompatible with Polish constitution: court

2 seconds ago
 Sikh yatrees appreciate arrangements at Gurdwara K ..

Sikh yatrees appreciate arrangements at Gurdwara Kartarpur

1 minute ago
 Sharif family trying to pressurize judiciary throu ..

Sharif family trying to pressurize judiciary through audio clips: Faisal Vawda

1 minute ago
 ADNOC Distribution expands international Voyager F ..

ADNOC Distribution expands international Voyager Footprint to 19 countries and f ..

4 minutes ago
 Frustrated or 'idiots'? Dutch seek Covid rioters' ..

Frustrated or 'idiots'? Dutch seek Covid rioters' motives

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.