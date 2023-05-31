US Air Force to Become Partially Pilotless in 10-15 Years - Milley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The US Air Force will become partially pilotless in the next 10-15 years amid the ongoing fundamental change in technology, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Tuesday.

"We already use robotics in the military. You see unmanned aerial vehicles as a form of a robot. We are experimenting today with surface and subsurface vessels in the Navy. I would submit to you that within ten or 15 years, you're going to have a partially pilotless Air Force, that most of your airplanes are likely to be robots of some kind with the man-machine interface between them," Milley said during a commissioning ceremony at Princeton University.

The United States will be equipped in the future with robotic unmanned ground vehicles that will nullify casualties during convoy movements as was the case in Afghanistan and Iraq, Milley said.

Artificial intelligence, robotics, precision fires and enhanced monitoring ability will provide for the next fundamental change in the conduct of war in a highly dynamic world.

Earlier in May, President Joe Biden tapped current US Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Brown to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff instead of Milley, who will retire in four months.