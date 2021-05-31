US Air Force to Fly Over All 30 NATO Allied Nations in North America, Europe on May 31

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The strategic aircraft of the US air forces will fly a mission over all the 30 NATO allied nations in North America and Europe later on Monday for the second time in a rotation of the bomber task force, the United States Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) announced.

"For the second time in a Bomber Task Force rotation, U.S. Air Force strategic aircraft will fly a mission over all 30 NATO allied nations in North America and Europe on May 31, 2021. B-52H Stratofortress aircraft currently deployed to Moron Air Base, Spain, and U.S. based aircraft are scheduled to fly with more than 20 NATO allies in a single day across the two combatant commands," the air forces said in a press release.

The operation Allied Sky will be conducted in two parts, the air forces explained: B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft will fly over all NATO nations in Europe, while the stateside-based aircraft will integrate with aircraft from the United States and Canada while flying over both nations.

USAFE-AFAFRICA commander Gen. Jeffrey Harrigian praised the mission as "an awesome demonstration of NATO air superiority."

"Together there is no challenge we cannot tackle," Harrigian assured.