US Air Force to Receive Prototype of Drone Killing Microwave Weapon - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) A high-power microwave (HPM) weapon prototype system will be delivered to the US Air Force for deployment to American forces overseas, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Raytheon's HPM system uses directed energy to take down drones," the release said. "HPM's wide beam can disable multiple targets at one time.

"

The release gave no timetable for the prototype delivery or the weapon's eventual deployment.

The HPM contract follows a separate Air Force contract in which Raytheon will build two prototype high-energy laser systems, also to be deployed overseas.

The HPM and HEL systems can be used independently or together to destroy drones.

The recent attack on a Saudi oil facility using multiple drones illustrated the need for systems that can simultaneously destroy swarms of unmanned aircraft, which are readily available from commercial sources.