US Air Force To Reveal Newest Strategic Bomber Aircraft On December 2 - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 01:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The US Air Force is planning to reveal its newest strategic bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, designed and manufactured by Northrop Grumman, Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"The Air Force plans to reveal the nation's newest strategic bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, December 2 during an unveiling ceremony, hosted and sponsored by the Northrop Grumman Corporation at its production facilities in Palmdale, California," Ryder said during a press briefing.

"The B-21 is a long-range, highly survivable, penetrating strike stealth bomber that will incrementally replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers, becoming the backbone of the US Air Force bomber fleet," Ryder said.

The spokesperson noted that the last time the United States introduced a new bomber aircraft was more than 30 years ago.

Ryder also said the B-21 Raider will provide the United States with a formidable combat capability that can be deployed across a range of operations in highly contested environments.

