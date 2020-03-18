US Air Force to Take Measures to Continue Exercises Abroad Amid COVID-19 Crisis - General

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Air Force will soon implement protective measures that will allow conducting military exercises overseas amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said during a press briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The US Air Force will soon implement protective measures that will allow conducting military exercises overseas amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"What I anticipate happening is we will put in place procedures to actually be able to continue exercising, albeit at a lower rate in terms of numbers," Goldfein told reporters.

Goldfein said each combatant commander has been given authority by Defense Secretary Mark Esper to determine whether it is safe to continue military exercises with local forces amid the pandemic.

In addition, Goldfein said the Air Force will continue to fly into heavily infected countries like Italy for critical missions or humanitarian activities. The general added that the Air Force has put in place measures to protect aircraft crew members.

Nearly 200,000 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in more than 150 countries and territories have been confirmed. The majority of the patients have recovered, but nearly 8,000 have died.