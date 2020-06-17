UrduPoint.com
US Air Force To Temporarily Move MQ-9 Reaper Drones From Poland To Estonia - Tallinn

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:06 AM

US Air Force to Temporarily Move MQ-9 Reaper Drones From Poland to Estonia - Tallinn

US air force's MQ-9 Reaper spy drones will be temporarily moved from Poland to Estonia, the press service of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces said on Tuesday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) US air force's MQ-9 Reaper spy drones will be temporarily moved from Poland to Estonia, the press service of the Headquarters of the Estonian Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

"The US Air Force decided to transfer the unit of MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles, personnel, and support equipment to the Amari Air Base near Tallinn. One of the reasons why the drones were sent to Estonia is the ongoing construction of the runway at the Miroslawiec airbase in Poland, where they are based. The MQ-9 Reaper will remain in Estonia until the end of July," the statement read.

MQ-9 Reaper drones have been carrying out regular reconnaissance operations from the Miroslawiec military base in Poland since May 2018. The missions are aimed at stabilizing and strengthening security in the Baltics region, as well as enhancing relations with NATO allies and other European partners.

The MQ-9 Reaper is equipped with a turboprop engine, with its speed exceeding 400 kilometers per hour (248.5 miles per hour). The maximum flight duration is 24 hours at an altitude of 13 kilometers (8 miles).

