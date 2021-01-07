US Air Force Veteran Ashli Babbitt Killed During Protest at Capitol - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) A woman who was shot and killed inside the US Capitol building on Wednesday has been identified as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, Fox news reported, citing her friend.

According to the broadcaster, Babbitt, who has served 14 years in the US air force, was a strong supporter of US President Donald Trump and lived in San Diego, California.