US Air Forces Orders Removal of Potentially Offensive Unit Emblems, Mottos - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US Air Force commanders have been ordered to review unofficial unit emblems, morale patches, mottos, nicknames, coins and other forms of unit recognition in a bid to eliminate potentially offensive images, according to a press release on Tuesday.

"It is critical for the Department of the Air Force to embody an environment of dignity, respect and inclusivity for all Airmen and Guardians. Our core values demand we hold ourselves to high standards and maintain a culture of respect and trust in our chain of command," Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, Chief of Staff Charles Brown and Space Force Chief John Raymond said in a memorandum disclosed in the release.

The memorandum targeted images that could be considered "derogatory to any race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, age or disability status."

For more than a decade, the Air Force has discouraged the use of cartoonish, sexually suggestive "nose art" that decorated military aircraft from an earlier era.

The latest order recommends images that depict a unit's history, reflect favorably on the Air Force, and are in good taste and non-controversial, according to the release.