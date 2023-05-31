UrduPoint.com

US Air National Guard Suffering 3,000-4,0000 Pilot Shortfall - Commanding General

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The US Air National Guard is currently suffering from a  shortfall of 3,000 to 4,000 pilots caused primarily by disruptions to recruiting caused by the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, force commander Lieutenant General Michael Loh said on Tuesday.

"We have a fighter pilot shortage in the Air National Guard right now," Loh told a meeting at the Center for a New American Security (CNAS). "The deficit is between 3,000 to 4,000 pilots."

Air National Guard recruiters were being successful in attracting new volunteers but the problem had been increased by delays in the introduction of a new medical system which meant that it took up to three times  as long - 90 days as opposed to previously 30 days - to fully integrate and clear new recruits into the force, Loh said.

"They want to stick with us but we have got to get them in through the door," he said.

Also, Air National Guard recruiters were not able to operate in schools and colleges during the years of the pandemic shutdowns to seek to attract new potential volunteers from them, the general added.

