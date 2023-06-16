UrduPoint.com

US Air National Guardsman Indicted For Disclosing Classified Information - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 02:20 AM

US Air National Guardsman Indicted for Disclosing Classified Information - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US Air National Guard service member Jack Teixeira was indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement.

"Teixeira is charged with sharing information with users on a social media platform he knew were not entitled to receive it. In doing so, he is alleged to have violated US law and endangered our national security," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement on Thursday.

Teixeira, 21, enlisted in the service in September 2019, was stationed in Massachusetts and held a top-secret clearance starting in 2021, the statement said. He was arrested in April.

Beginning in or around January 2022, Teixeira allegedly transmitted classified information, which he "had reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of a foreign nation," via a social media platform, the statement said.

The documents purportedly contained information regarding the conflict in Ukraine, the US' espionage activities and other national security matters.

The charges each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, the statement said.

Last month, a US magistrate judge ordered Teixeira detained until trial.

The details contained in charging documents are allegations, with the defendant presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, the statement added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Social Media Fine United States January April September 2019 Court

Recent Stories

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League wit ..

Spain secure final spot at UEFA Nations League with late win over Italy

53 minutes ago
 UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signat ..

UAE convenes UN Security Council Presidency Signature Event on Human Fraternity ..

2 hours ago
 90% of students considering their career goals in ..

90% of students considering their career goals in high school, 72% have clear id ..

2 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy a ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Department of Economy and Tourism’s first ‘City B ..

2 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin ..

Reem Al Hashimy visits Argentina as part of Latin America, Caribbean tour

2 hours ago
 ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.