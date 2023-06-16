US Air National Guardsman Indicted for Disclosing Classified Information - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) US Air National Guard service member Jack Teixeira was indicted on six counts of willful retention and transmission of classified information relating to national defense, the US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a statement.

"Teixeira is charged with sharing information with users on a social media platform he knew were not entitled to receive it. In doing so, he is alleged to have violated US law and endangered our national security," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in the statement on Thursday.

Teixeira, 21, enlisted in the service in September 2019, was stationed in Massachusetts and held a top-secret clearance starting in 2021, the statement said. He was arrested in April.

Beginning in or around January 2022, Teixeira allegedly transmitted classified information, which he "had reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of a foreign nation," via a social media platform, the statement said.

The documents purportedly contained information regarding the conflict in Ukraine, the US' espionage activities and other national security matters.

The charges each provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, the statement said.

Last month, a US magistrate judge ordered Teixeira detained until trial.

The details contained in charging documents are allegations, with the defendant presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, the statement added.