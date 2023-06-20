US Air Travel Hits 2019 High, Passenger Count Shows

US air travel has shot back to pre-pandemic highs with the passenger count at the country's airports hitting close to three million a day, data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) showed

A total of 2.

785 million passengers were screened through US airports on� June 16, the highest in a day since 2019, TSA data from Friday showed.

"Air travel is certainly back as consumers return to the skies after years of COVID-related curbs," economist Adam Button wrote on the ForexLive forum.

Button also noted that lower airfares for the summer versus earlier in the year could result in further highs in air travel, possibly reaching a peak of 2.8 million in the run-up to the July 4th US Independence Day holiday.