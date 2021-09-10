US Airbase in Ohio Says 'All Clear' After Active Shooter Report, Lifts Lockdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The US Airbase in Ohio has lifted the lockdown after emergency reports about an active shooter on the site, the 88th Air Base wing tweeted on Friday.

"ALL CLEAR. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base have given the All Clear.

Lockdown has been lifted. When more information is available we will share it here," the Air Base wing tweeted.

On Thursday evening, the base reported about an active shooter "in the National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A" and imposed the lockdown.