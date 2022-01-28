UrduPoint.com

US Airborne Divisions Among Units On High Alert For Possible Deployment To Europe - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Several US Army Airborne divisions are among the military units placed on high alert for possible deployment to Eastern Europe should the situation over Ukraine escalates, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"These units include elements of the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, which regularly maintains high readiness, as well as elements of the 18th Airborne Corps who are also based at Fort Bragg," Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday. "Additionally, from Fort Campbell, elements of the 101st Airborne Division and from Fort Carson, Colorado, elements of the Fourth Infantry Division have been placed on increased readiness."

Kirby added that other units placed on high alert are located at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Fort Hood, McChord Air Force Base, Fort Polk, Robins Air Force Base, Fort Stewart, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, among others.

Kirby added that these military units include aviation support, logistics support, medical support and combat formations.

US President Joe Biden said earlier this week that he does not intend to send any US forces in Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly dismissed claims by the United States and its European allies, including Kiev, alleging  that Russia plans to invade UkraineRussia has warned that NATO's actions near its borders represent a national security threat and it reserves the right to move troops within its own sovereign territory.

