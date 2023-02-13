BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) US aircraft have illegally entered China's airspace more than 10 times since January 1, 2022, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, the Pentagon confirmed that several unidentified airborne objects were taken down, including one Chinese civilian airship engaged in scientific research, mainly meteorological studies.

Beijing said that the aircraft entered US airspace due to force majeure circumstances.

"The illegal entry of US aircraft into the airspace of other states is a common practice. Only since the beginning of last year, US aircraft have illegally entered China's airspace more than 10 times without the permission of the relevant Chinese departments," the diplomat said.