US Aircraft Carrier Captain Relieved of Duty After Plea for Help with Coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US Navy Acting Secretary Thomas Modly announced that he is removing from duty aircraft carrier captain who publicly pleaded for help with coronavirus outbreak aboard.

"In my judgment relieving him of command was in the best interests if the United States Navy and the nation," Modly said during a briefing on Thursday.

"I lost confidence in his ability to continue to lead their warship as it fights through the virus, to get the crew healthy and so they continue to meet their important national security requirements.