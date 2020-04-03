UrduPoint.com
US Aircraft Carrier Captain Relieved Of Duty After Plea For Help With COVID-19 Outbreak

Fri 03rd April 2020

US Aircraft Carrier Captain Relieved of Duty After Plea for Help With COVID-19 Outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) US Navy Acting Secretary Thomas Modly announced that he is removing from duty aircraft carrier captain Captain Brett Crozier who publicly pleaded for help with coronavirus outbreak aboard.

"In my judgment relieving him of command was in the best interests if the United States Navy and the nation," Modly said during a briefing on Thursday. "I lost confidence in his ability to continue to lead their warship as it fights through the virus, to get the crew healthy and so they continue to meet their important national security requirements."

Modly said the commanding officer of the Roosevelt improperly sent an email about his concerns regarding the outbreak on the ship, which raised unnecessary alarm bells and created the impression the Navy was not responding to his questions.

Modly said his chief of staff had been in contact with the captain of the Roosevelt to make sure he had everything he needed to handle the outbreak.

The captain's actions undermined the Navy's efforts to address the problem, Modly said.

Earlier this week, Crozier raised the alarm about the coronavirus outbreak among the crew of a nuclear-powered ship and an urgent need to quarantine affected sailors. Modly criticized the captain for sending out pleas for help "outside the chain of command" and sowing unwarranted panic among seamen's families.

