US Aircraft Carrier Gerald R. Ford Arrives In Norway To Participate In Drills - Navy

Published May 24, 2023

The US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford arrived in Oslo earlier on Wednesday to participate in military exercises with NATO ally Norway, the US Navy said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The US aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford arrived in Oslo earlier on Wednesday to participate in military exercises with NATO ally Norway, the US Navy said in a press release.

"US Navy's newest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), arrived in Oslo, Norway, for a scheduled port visit, May 24," the release said.

The Navy explained in the release that the visit to Oslo provides an opportunity to enhance the US-Norway partnership.

The visit also marks the first time a US aircraft carrier has visited Norway in 65 years.

The Russian Embassy in Norway criticized the scheduled port visit, describing it as an illogical and harmful show of force.

The Russian Embassy underscored that there are no issues in Arctic region that require outside intervention.

