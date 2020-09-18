US Aircraft Carrier Nimitz Transits Through Strait of Hormuz - Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The US aircraft carrier Nimitz along with three other ships that are part of the carrier strike group sailed through the Strait of Hormuz, the Navy said in a press release on Friday.

"The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), flagship of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group (CSG), along with the guided-missile cruisers USS Princeton (CG 59) and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) and guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104), completed a scheduled transit through the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Gulf Sept.

18," the release said.

The Navy said the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group will operate and train with regional and coalition partners in the Persian Gulf. The release added that the strike group will also provide air support to US troops fighting against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria.

The US carrier Lincoln was the last carrier to transit through the Strait of Hormuz in late 2019.