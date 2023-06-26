US Aircraft Carrier Ronald Reagan Arrives in Vietnamese Port of Da Nang - Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan has arrived in the Vietnamese port of Da Nang as part of Washington's efforts to strengthen cooperation with Hanoi, the US navy said on Monday.

"Strengthening partnerships with our friends in Vietnam! DA NANG, Vietnam (June 25, 2023) USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Da Nang, Vietnam, for a scheduled port visit," the US navy said on Twitter.

This is the first visit of USS Ronald Reagan to Vietnam since the normalization of relations between the two countries in 1995, the US embassy in Vietnam added.

"We are honored to receive the USS Ronald Reagan and CSG 5 (Carrier Strike Group 5) in cooperation with our Vietnamese partners.

This visit marks a special occasion as our countries celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership, showcasing our shared commitment to a prosperous and secure future," US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper said in a statement, adding that the aircraft carrier's call at the port underlined the commitment of both sides to the strong bilateral relationship.

The program of the visit will include meetings between the US and Vietnamese military, sports and cultural events, as well as concerts by the US's seventh fleet band.

The visit of the US military will last five days, Viet Nam news reported.