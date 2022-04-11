UrduPoint.com

US Aircraft Carrier to Enter East Sea This Week Amid North Korea Tensions - Reports

US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln will enter the international waters of the East Sea this week as a "show of force" movement to deter possible North Korean provocations, Yonhap reported on Monday citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln will enter the international waters of the East Sea this week as a "show of force" movement to deter possible North Korean provocations, Yonhap reported on Monday citing sources.

The aircraft carrier with a strike group will stay in the sea for about five days, the South Korean news agency reported on Monday, adding that it will be the first such case since November 2017.

The spokesman for US Forces Korea, Lee Peters, refused to comment on the report "as a matter of operational security," as quoted by the news agency.

The decision on sending the warship was made amid fears of new missile launches by North Korea in anticipation of the 110th birth anniversary of its late founding leader Kim Il-sung on Friday and the founding anniversary of the North Korean People's Revolutionary Army on April 25, the news agency added.

On March 24, North Korea conducted its twelfth missile launch since the beginning of 2022, deploying a new Hwasong-17 ICBM toward the Sea of Japan. According to media reports, Pyongyang may soon conduct a nuclear test.

