US Aircraft Carriers, B-52 Bomber Launch Joint Ops In Arabian Sea - Navy

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The Eisenhower and Truman aircraft carriers linked up with a B-52 bomber for joint operations in the Arabian Sea, the US Navy announced in a press release on Thursday.

"The dual carrier operations integrated with B-52s represent the current combined joint capability and interoperability to plan and conduct multi-task force operations in the US Central Command area of responsibility," the release said.

By integrating naval and air commands, the US military is able "to build a common tactical picture linking dozens of ships and aircraft to ensure the freedom of navigation and free flow of commerce, as well as provide the combatant commander significant striking power for contingency operations," the release said.

The release added that US Naval forces in the Mideast region had suffered no impact on readiness from the coronavirus pandemic.

