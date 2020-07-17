UrduPoint.com
US Aircraft Carriers Nimitz, Reagan Continue Joint Exercises In South China Sea - Navy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 07:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The US aircraft carriers Reagan and Nimitz continued joint exercises in the South China Sea on Friday - drills that were initially disclosed on July 8, the Navy said in a press release.

"These efforts are in direct support of U.S. resolve to fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows," US 7th Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Bill Merz said in the release. "Periodically we will bring multiple teams together in 7th Fleet to practice large-scale coordinated operations."

The release made no mention of tensions between the United States and China over rights to the international shipping route that Beijing claims as its own. The tensions flared since the Navy first announced the Reagan-Nimitz carriers drills nine days earlier.

Since then, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo rejected Beijing's claim to own the entire South China Sea, including rights to control nearly $4 trillion in international shipping that transits the international waterway annually, offshore oil and gas reserves and fishing rights.

Pompeo cited a Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in 2016 that China had illegally seized territory belonging to the Philippines, saying US foreign policy is firmly aligned with the court decision and that there is no legal basis for Beijing's maritime claims.

China responded by warning that it would protect its sovereignty over the entire waterway.

For years, the United States has periodically challenged Chinese claims by conducting what it calls "Freedom of Navigation" military exercises, often with other nations that claim portions of the South China Sea.

While past drills were often deliberately low key, the Navy on multiple occasions this month has publicly disclosed ongoing military operations that pose a direct challenge to China's claim, albeit with without directly mentioning the United States' dispute with Beijing.

